BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Saturday, we got to meet Winky!
Winky is a 15-month-old mini pinscher/cattle dog mix and is a Western New York native. She is smart, energetic, fun, and a quick learner! She is up for adoption through Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue.
For more information on how you can bring this fun pup home, view the full segment above or click here.
Emily Miller is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2022. See more of her work here.