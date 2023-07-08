BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Saturday, we met Greta!

Greta is a 3-year-old Pitbull/lab mix who is up for adoption through Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue.

This “ball of fun” gets along great with other dogs and loves to play with her foster siblings. She is crate and house trained and loves to cuddle!

For more information on how you can bring this sweet and energetic home, view the full segment above or click here.