BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — We’re kicking off a new segment this weekend, Wakeup Wags! Each Saturday at 7:10 a.m., we will be featuring adoptable animals from local rescues.

This weekend, Gabrielle Mediak was joined by Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue. Founder Julie Starr and foster mom, Shari Getty brought in Tiny!

Tiny is an 8-month-old Chi Mix. The neutered male is 8 lbs. He’s good with kids and other pets.

Buddy’s is also having a summer kick-off adoption event in Angola. That’s happening from noon to 10 p.m. at BTR Brews on Main Street.

For more information head to Buddysrescue.org.