BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Named for the potato, Idaho is new to the world and up for adoption through Awesome Paws Rescue.

This mixed-breed pup was born in November and is looking for a home. She’d do well with kids, but the shelter isn’t sure how she’ll be around cats.

Learn more about adopting her by clicking/tapping here and watching the video above.

