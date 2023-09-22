BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gunner likes to pretend he’s a lap dog sometimes. This super friendly pup is up for adoption through Awesome Paws Rescue.
Gunner’s a husky mix who came to western New York from West Virginia. At about 9 months old, he weighs roughly 50 pounds.
If you’re interested in making him part of your family, click or tap here.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.