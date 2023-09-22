BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gunner likes to pretend he’s a lap dog sometimes. This super friendly pup is up for adoption through Awesome Paws Rescue.

Gunner’s a husky mix who came to western New York from West Virginia. At about 9 months old, he weighs roughly 50 pounds.

If you’re interested in making him part of your family, click or tap here.