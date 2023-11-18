BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Saturday, we got to meet Gilly!

Gilly is a 7-month-old heeler mix who came to Western New York from Laredo, Texas. Now that he is recovered from a broken pelvis, he is ready to find his forever home!

Gilly loves walks, cuddles, and to play. He would do best in a home with other dogs so he has someone to play with!

He is up for adoption through Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue.

For more information on how you can bring this playful pup home, view the full segment above or click here.