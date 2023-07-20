BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Evidenced by her appearance on Wake Up! Thursday morning, Winnie is a food-motivated pup who loves treats and is great with kids.
The four or five-month-old Pitbull mix was taken in as a stray from Tonawanda, Rescue Buffalo Founder Kelli Swagel tells us.
If you’re interested in giving her a loving home, send an email to info@rescuebuffalo.org.
More Adoptable Animals
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.