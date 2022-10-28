BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As we get into the winter months, many people are in great need of warm clothing.
Nyla Moore joined Wake Up! to discuss her “Warm Hugs for the Homeless” campaign. View the full segment above.
- Rev. Calvin Butts, influential Harlem pastor, dies at 73
- Pelosi’s husband severely beaten in San Francisco home
- Bills Basement: Elvis’ Garage
- Ford F-150 Lightning quicker than originally advertised
- Marjorie Taylor Greene warns companies that stopped donations to 2020 election deniers: You won’t ‘be forgotten’
Emily Miller is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2022. See more of her work here.