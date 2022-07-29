BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Proving that bald is beautiful, 4-year-old Emerson Ziewicki joined us on Wake Up! Friday morning.

Since she was one, Emerson has had alopecia — a condition that causes hair loss.

During the morning, she received a special surprise from a Disney princess. In the video below, see the moment Emerson got to meet Ariel on Wake Up!

Abby Fridmann is an anchor and reporter who joined the News 4 team in November 2020. See more of her work here.