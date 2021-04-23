WATCH: Bee Kind Experience founders join us on Wake Up

CHAFFEE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Over the past year, you’ve heard about many events that were cancelled due to this pandemic. But this weekend, a socially-distanced festival is on. At the Bee Kind Experience, people can buy items from a variety of vendors across western New York.

The founders, Julia Gorman and Jillian Sickler, joined us on Wake Up! Friday morning to discuss it.

The Bee Kind Festival will take place on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at The Annex (12139 Olean Rd., Chaffee).

For more information on the festival, click/tap here.