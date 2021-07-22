WATCH: Bills Mafia Babes hosting charity event at Transit Drive-In

Wake Up

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you’re looking for something fun to do Thursday night, while supporting a good cause and sporting your Bills gear, we have the event for you.

The Bills Mafia Babes are hosting a movie night at the Transit Drive-In in Lockport.

Kristen Kimmick, the founder of the group, joined us on Wake Up! to explain where the money will go. Watch our interview with her in the video above.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now