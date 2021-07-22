WATCH: Bills Mafia Babes hosting charity event at Transit Drive-In

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you’re looking for something fun to do Thursday night, while supporting a good cause and sporting your Bills gear, we have the event for you.
The Bills Mafia Babes are hosting a movie night at the Transit Drive-In in Lockport.
Kristen Kimmick, the founder of the group, joined us on Wake Up! to explain where the money will go. Watch our interview with her in the video above.
- Cemetery operator ordered to pay $14,000 after rats ate dead bodies
- Penthouse Pics: A look inside the most expensive listing in New York City
- Slowdown in Olympic drug testing during COVID raises questions
- Tokyo new virus cases near 2,000 a day before Olympics open
- Osaka makes her return against Zheng at Tokyo Olympics