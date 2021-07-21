WATCH: Blue Jays VP talks team’s final home game in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Wednesday may be the last chance for western New Yorkers to see a Major League Baseball game in Buffalo.
The Toronto Blue Jays are set to play their final home game at Sahlen Field before going back to Canada later this month.
Marnie Starkman, the Blue Jays’ executive vice president of business operations, spoke with us about it on Wake Up.
- FBI conducting “court authorized activity” at Conax Technologies
- US extends closure of Canadian border through August 21; Higgins responds
- Buffalo man accused of forcibly touching woman in her apartment
- Bird, Alvarez chosen to carry US flag at opening ceremony
- 9-year-old in critical condition after being struck by SUV in Niagara Falls