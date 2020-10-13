WATCH: CEPA Gallery’s Development Director discusses new “Wild Things” exhibit

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The CEPA Gallery is currently showing an exhibit called “Wild Things: Disrupting the Photographic Archive in the Time of a Pandemic.”

The exhibit can be seen on Thursdays between 4 and 8 p.m., and Saturdays between Noon and 4 p.m.

Development Director Elizabeth Williams joined us on Wake Up! Tuesday morning to tell us more about it. Watch the interview in the video above!

