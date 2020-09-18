WATCH: Dave Greber recreates Chick-fil-A’s newest sandwich

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — This week, Chick-fil-A revealed a new sandwich, just in time for tailgating season. It’s their traditional fried chicken sandwich, with pimento cheese, honey and pickled jalapenos.

Unfortunately, only the restaurant chain’s southern locations will be offering it this year. But, News 4’s Dave Greber has you covered. Here’s his recreation of Chick-fil-A’s newest sandwich.

Chicken Boneless, skinless chicken thighs Pickle juice Honey



Buttermilk 2 cups flour 1/2 cup cornstarch Cayenne pepper Garlic powder Onion powder Salt Pepper



Cheese 1 pkg softened cream cheese 1/4 cup mayo 8 oz sharp cheddar cheese 4 hot cherry peppers 1 tsp garlic powder 1 tsp onion powder

Salt

Pepper

Jalapenos 1 cup white vinegar 1/2 cup sugar 2 TBSP salt 3 whole garlic cloves 2 sprigs thyme



To make pimento cheese, mix well the cream cheese with sharp cheddar and spices. Add the peppers. Chill overnight.

Bring the vinegar to a boil and dissolve sugar and salt. Slice jalapenos into rings, add to a jar with garlic and thyme. Pour vinegar mixture over jalapenos, cover tightly and refrigerate overnight.

Trim any lose pieces from chicken thighs. Brine in picklejuice at least six hours or up to overnight. Drain and set aside.

Mix flour, cornstarch and spices in one shallow bowl. Pour buttermilk into another shallow bowl. Dunk and coat brined chicken in buttermilk, then coat with the flour. Set on a wire rack 5-10 minutes, for better frying.

Heat oil to 325 degrees. Fry until internal temp reaches 165 degrees, about 6-8 minutes. As chicken finishes frying, place on another wire rack in a 200 degree oven to keep warm.

To assemble…Place jalapenos on bottom bun, drizzle with honey. Top with chicken. Spread pimento cheese on top of chicken. Optional: Top with lettuce, tomato and onion.

Dave Greber is an award-winning anchor and reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.