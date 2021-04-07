WATCH: Dorinda Darden shares how Erie County libraries are helping people get vaccines

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Some Buffalo and Erie County public libraries are offering help with booking vaccine appointments.

Dorinda Darden, the assistant deputy director of the library system, joined us on Wednesday morning to discuss this.

