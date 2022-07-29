WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Williamsville’s Glen Park Tavern joined us on Wake Up! Friday morning with a special reveal — their new honey jerk wings!

And it all happened on the perfect Buffalo holiday — National Chicken Wing Day. Watch the moment Caleigh Yacone and Ellie Greenauer revealed the restaurant’s new sauce on air in the video above.

In the video below, hear about the deal Duff’s is offering western New Yorkers on Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

