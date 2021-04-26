WATCH: Hamburg woman who lost husband to brain cancer starts new podcast

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Hamburg woman with a touching story is sharing it with the world in an effort to help others who find themselves in her shoes.

Shannon Traphagen lost her husband Mike to glioblastoma, a form of brain cancer, five months ago. She’s struggled as a new widow.

Now, Traphagen is launching a new podcast called “Game on Glio,” in partnership with “Brains for the Cure.”

She joined us on Wake Up! to discuss the new podcast on Monday morning. The first episode drops later this week.

To listen, click here.