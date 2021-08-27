WATCH: How will tech be used in the classroom moving forward?

by: News 4 Staff

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Students have been through almost a year and a half of remote learning. And as many head back into the classroom for the first time in a while, we’re exploring how technology will be used in the classroom moving forward.

Noemi Waight, an associate professor of learning and instruction at UB, joined us on Wake Up! to discuss this. Watch the interview in the video above.

