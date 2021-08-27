BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Students have been through almost a year and a half of remote learning. And as many head back into the classroom for the first time in a while, we’re exploring how technology will be used in the classroom moving forward.
Noemi Waight, an associate professor of learning and instruction at UB, joined us on Wake Up! to discuss this. Watch the interview in the video above.
Latest Posts
- WATCH: How will tech be used in the classroom moving forward?
- WATCH: Group holding animal adoption event in Lancaster on Sunday
- Newsfeed Now: The nation mourns after US service members killed in Kabul attacks; Mother and child flee from woman wearing a ‘Purge’ mask
- Perry’s to hold virtual hiring event on September 9
- Road closures, traffic pattern changes for Bills vs. Packers game