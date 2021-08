BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After an uptick in people hitting the road or taking to the skies over the summer, the spread of the Delta variant is once again starting to stunt the demand for travel nationwide.

In a recent survey, 27 percent of those asked said they had recently postponed a trip, and 54 percent said they’re less interested in traveling right now.

Elizabeth Carey from AAA of Western and Central New York joined us on Wake Up! Wednesday morning to break it all down.