BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Thursday morning on Wake Up!, we were joined by the New York Regional Director for the U.S. Census Bureau, Jeff Behler.

With the Buffalo response rate falling below the national average, Behler explains the importance of responding to the census.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.