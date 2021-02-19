WATCH: Lauren Spoth talks breakfast, best snowshoeing spots in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — From the best snowshoeing spots in Buffalo to the best places for breakfast, Step Out Buffalo has you covered.
Lauren Spoth joined us on Wake Up! Friday morning. See what she shared with us in the video player above!
by: News 4 StaffPosted: / Updated:
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — From the best snowshoeing spots in Buffalo to the best places for breakfast, Step Out Buffalo has you covered.
Lauren Spoth joined us on Wake Up! Friday morning. See what she shared with us in the video player above!