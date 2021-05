LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Little Smiles of WNY Golf Tournament is set to happen this summer.

It’s an event that raises money to provide gifts and fun activities directly to children in local hospitals, group homes, hospices and shelters.

Marco Sciortino, the founder of Little Smiles of WNY, joined us on Wake Up! Wednesday morning to discuss it.

