WATCH: Making a Bills-Colts bet with our friends in Indy

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Wednesday morning on Wake Up!, we made a bet with our friends at FOX59 in Indianapolis, ahead of this weekend’s Bills vs. Colts playoff game.

If Buffalo wins, they’ll send us their famous Indiana sugar cream pies and a bottle of St. Elmo cocktail sauce.

But if the Colts knock the Bills out of the playoffs, we’ll send them a Buffalo staple — chicken wings.

Watch the Wake Up! clip where the terms were set in the video player above, and catch the game this Saturday at 1:05 p.m. on CBS.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.

