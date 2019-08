BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown came to Wake Up! on Monday morning to tell us more about the 2019 Mental Health and Wellness Fair happening Tuesday at Lafayette Square.

The event, which goes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., will feature health screenings and information, therapy dogs and activities.

Along with that, those who attend will have the opportunity to connect with the Buffalo Police Department’s Crisis Intervention Team and dozens of other health care service providers.