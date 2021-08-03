WATCH: Mother of Olympic swimmer from Kenmore joins us on Wake Up

KENMORE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Tuesday morning on Wake Up, we got a chance to chat with Karen Alvarez. Her daughter, Anita, is a Kenmore native who’s swimming in the Olympics.

We spoke with Karen during day two of the artistic swimming competition in Tokyo. Watch the interview in the video player above.

MORE | After fainting in the pool, Kenmore’s Anita Alvarez awakens to another Olympic dream