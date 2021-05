BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A new program is helping families in western New York prepare healthy meals at home.

This month, it’s expanded to Niagara Falls.

Through Healthy Options, 100 families are receiving meal kits each Monday for the next few weeks to try their hands out at some new recipes.

Brianna Bartholomew, a registered dietician nutritionist for the Independent Health Foundation, joined us to discuss this Monday morning on Wake Up!

