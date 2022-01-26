WATCH: Recognizing the symptoms of cervical cancer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Wednesday morning on Wake Up!, we were joined by Lisa Milewski, a senior outreach aide for Erie County Cancer Services.

January is recognized as Cervical Cancer Awareness Month.

Every year, more than 14,000 women in the United States are diagnosed with invasive cervical cancer. Health experts say the disease can be preventable with vaccines and screening.

Learn more about this from Milewski in the video above.