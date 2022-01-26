WATCH: Recognizing the symptoms of cervical cancer

Wake Up

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Wednesday morning on Wake Up!, we were joined by Lisa Milewski, a senior outreach aide for Erie County Cancer Services.

January is recognized as Cervical Cancer Awareness Month.

Every year, more than 14,000 women in the United States are diagnosed with invasive cervical cancer. Health experts say the disease can be preventable with vaccines and screening.

Learn more about this from Milewski in the video above.

Latest Posts

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now