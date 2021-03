BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Americans experienced more billion-dollar disasters in 2020 than any other year on record, and for many, the pandemic compounded the trauma and financial strain of disasters.



In response, tens of thousands of Americans have stepped up to help.

Wednesday morning on Wake Up, we were joined by Alan Turner, Western and Central New York Regional CEO of the American Red Cross to tell us more about Red Cross Giving Day.