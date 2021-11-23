WATCH: Sabres dog Rick joins us on Wake Up!

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Tuesday morning, we finally got to meet the Sabres’ new team dog, Rick!

Watch the video above to learn why Rick was chosen as the dog for job.

MORE | Sabres introduce first team dog, Rick

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.

