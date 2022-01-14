WATCH: See how Hope Rises is helping lift spirits with “Hope Totes”

Wake Up

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Friday morning on Wake Up, Hope Rises Founder Kate Glaser, alongside Colleen Marchetta, joined us to discuss something they call “Hope Totes.”

Since Hope Rises began in 2017, Glaser says the organization has raised about $200,000 for a number of causes.

In the video above, hear more about how they’re extending helping hands to those in need. And don’t forget to tune in to Wake Up! each week for more uplifting stories from Hope Rises.

Latest Posts

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now