WATCH: See how Hope Rises is helping lift spirits with “Hope Totes”

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Friday morning on Wake Up, Hope Rises Founder Kate Glaser, alongside Colleen Marchetta, joined us to discuss something they call “Hope Totes.”

Since Hope Rises began in 2017, Glaser says the organization has raised about $200,000 for a number of causes.

In the video above, hear more about how they’re extending helping hands to those in need. And don’t forget to tune in to Wake Up! each week for more uplifting stories from Hope Rises.