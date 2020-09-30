WATCH: Shea’s President discusses “Women of Broadway” concert series

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Wednesday morning on Wake Up!, we were joined by Shea’s Performing Arts Center President Michael Murphy.

Murphy told us about a live streamed concert series the theater will be participating in. It is called “Live From The West Side: Women of Broadway.”

Patti Lupone, Vanessa Williams and Laura Benanti are scheduled to perform during the three-part event, which takes place on October 24, November 14 and December 5.

