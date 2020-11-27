WATCH: Specialist discusses managing holiday stress

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — We’ve entered the holiday season, and a lot of stress may come with it, especially this year.

Managing stress and anxiety is a topic we’ve talked about a lot during the pandemic. This morning, we have some tips on how parents can navigate the holiday season.

Joe Clem, a licensed marriage and family specialist and behavior analyst, joined us to discuss this on Wake Up! Friday morning.

MORE | Register for a webinar on managing stress, which takes place on Dec. 1 from 6-8 p.m., here.