BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Fans of the Netflix show “Cheer” are in for a treat, as the cast is coming to Western New York.

On Friday morning, James Thomas and Cassadee Dunlap, a couple of the show’s stars, joined us to discuss the upcoming performance at Darien Lake.

Cheer Live 2022 will be here on July 5. Click or tap here for information on tickets.

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.