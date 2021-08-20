WATCH: Tips for parents and caregivers with kids who are anxious about going back to school

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In just a few weeks, students will be returning to the classroom.
Getting back into the swing of things will be a tough task for some more than others.
Elise Pogorzelski, the assistant director of school-based services at Catholic Charities, joined us with tips for parents and caregivers who may have a child who’s anxious about stepping back into the classroom.
Watch the Wake Up! interview in the video above.
