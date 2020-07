BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Tops’ Kathy Sautter joined us on Wake Up! Friday morning to share more about the new Taste of Buffalo at Home event.

See what she said in the video above!

MORE | Virtual guide for Taste of Buffalo at Home released

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.