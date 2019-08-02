Live Now
Our guide with crucial info for WIVB and WNLO viewers who watch via antenna

WATCH: Weekend events with Step Out Buffalo

Wake Up

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WIVB) — Step Out Buffalo’s Lauren Spoth joined us on Friday morning.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss