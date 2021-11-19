WATCH: Wheatberry Bake Shop shares their Zubaz bread on Wake Up!

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — We’re getting you ready for game day with a unique tailgating treat!
Lindsay Wilczynski and Scott Hardin, the owners of Wheatberry Bake Shop, came to Wake Up! with a look at their popular Zubaz bread and other goodies.
Check out the sweet treats in the video above.
