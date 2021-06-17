WATCH: Why there are so many extra boxes of Girl Scout cookies, and what’s being done

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Girl Scouts are facing an unexpected cookie conundrum.

This year, they were left with millions of unsold boxes of cookies.

Thursday morning on Wake Up, we spoke with the Girl Scouts of Western New York’s Executive Vice President of Product Program and Customer Service, Mary Jo Brown.

She explained what ate into sales, and what the Girl Scouts are doing to reduce inventory.

