BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The reopening of the former Albright-Knox has art on our minds. Although there are plenty of beautiful, intriguing sights to be seen at the AKG Art Museum, Buffalo has a vast amount of public, outdoor art for the world to see, as well.
This past week on Twitter, we asked News 4 viewers about some of the most popular person-center public art — Shark Girl, Flat Man and the Statue of David.
Shark Girl took the majority of votes, with David coming in second.
Art’s still the topic of this week’s #Just4Fun poll, but this time, we’re asking about music murals! Vote for your favorite here.
Latest Posts
- Trump compares Hunter Biden charges to ‘traffic ticket’
- Hunter Biden agrees to plea agreement on federal tax, gun charges
- 2 men, 2 women killed in New York City e-bike shop fire: officials
- What is the best piece of person-centered public art in Buffalo?
- Judge sets Aug. 14 trial date for Trump documents case
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.