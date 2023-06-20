BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The reopening of the former Albright-Knox has art on our minds. Although there are plenty of beautiful, intriguing sights to be seen at the AKG Art Museum, Buffalo has a vast amount of public, outdoor art for the world to see, as well.

This past week on Twitter, we asked News 4 viewers about some of the most popular person-center public art — Shark Girl, Flat Man and the Statue of David.

Shark Girl took the majority of votes, with David coming in second.

What is the best piece of person-based public art in Buffalo? 🎨 — News 4 Buffalo (@news4buffalo) June 13, 2023

