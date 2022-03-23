BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Wednesday morning on Wake Up, Jeremy Morlock, who directs the Kidney Foundation of Western New York, joined us for a conversation.
It’s National Kidney Month, and it’s important to know that chronic kidney disease affects an estimated 37 million people in the United States.
Hear what Morlock says people should know about their health in the video above.
