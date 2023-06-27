BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo’s got a beloved music scene, and you can see it being celebrated in some of the local artwork.
Gord Downie, the late frontman of Canadian favorites The Tragically Hip, can be seen on Hertel Avenue. On the same street, a couple of native Buffalonians can be found as well — Johnny Rzeznik and Robby Takac of The Goo Goo Dolls.
Let’s also head on over to Broadway, where the Colored Musicians Club boasts an impressive array of artists on its building, such as Miles Davis and Nat King Cole.
Twitter users voted for their favorite mural this past week, and the winner stemmed straight out of western New York.
You’ll want to light up the grill ahead of Independence Day for our next poll. Check it out here.
Latest Posts
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.