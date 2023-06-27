BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo’s got a beloved music scene, and you can see it being celebrated in some of the local artwork.

Gord Downie, the late frontman of Canadian favorites The Tragically Hip, can be seen on Hertel Avenue. On the same street, a couple of native Buffalonians can be found as well — Johnny Rzeznik and Robby Takac of The Goo Goo Dolls.

Let’s also head on over to Broadway, where the Colored Musicians Club boasts an impressive array of artists on its building, such as Miles Davis and Nat King Cole.

Twitter users voted for their favorite mural this past week, and the winner stemmed straight out of western New York.

