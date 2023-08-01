BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — How many ways can you cook a potato? Better yet, how many ways can you prep fries?
This past week on Twitter, we asked News 4 viewers what their favorite non-traditional french fry shape is between waffle, curly and steak fries.
More than half the votes went to curly fries, with waffle and steak coming in second and third, respectively.
This week, we’re going to the movies. Let us know if you’d pack up and head to Hollywood in our next #Just4Fun poll here.
More from Wake Up!
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.