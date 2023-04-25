BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — News 4’s Twitter followers mostly agree that private vehicles are the best way to get around Buffalo.

More than three-quarters of voters in our latest #Just4Fun poll picked “cars/trucks” over “walk/bike” and “bus/train.”

Here are the results:

#Just4Fun, we want to know…



What’s the best way to get around Buffalo? 🏙️ — News 4 Buffalo (@news4buffalo) April 18, 2023

