BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — News 4’s Twitter followers mostly agree that private vehicles are the best way to get around Buffalo.
More than three-quarters of voters in our latest #Just4Fun poll picked “cars/trucks” over “walk/bike” and “bus/train.”
Here are the results:
In this week’s poll, we want to know if CDs still play a role in your music listening. Vote on whether or not they’re obsolete here.
More from Wake Up!
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.