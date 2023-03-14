BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Is it time for breakfast? A majority of the people who voted in this past week’s #Just4Fun poll say that could be any time.
Nearly 60 percent of voters say breakfast food can be enjoyed whenever, while another 30 percent say the best time is during the first meal of the day.
On the other hand, almost 10 percent of voters say breakfast food is best when served for dinner. Take a look:
See what our Wake Up! crew thinks in the video above, and check out the newest #Just4Fun poll here. Hint: We’re going to the movies.
More from Wake Up!
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.
Abby Fridmann is an award-winning anchor and reporter who joined the News 4 team in November 2020. See more of her work here and follow her on Twitter.
Chris Horvatits is an award-winning reporter and anchor who started working at WIVB in 2017. A Lancaster native, he came to Buffalo after working at stations in Rochester and Watertown. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.