BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Is it time for breakfast? A majority of the people who voted in this past week’s #Just4Fun poll say that could be any time.

Nearly 60 percent of voters say breakfast food can be enjoyed whenever, while another 30 percent say the best time is during the first meal of the day.

On the other hand, almost 10 percent of voters say breakfast food is best when served for dinner. Take a look:

#Just4Fun, we want to know… 🥞



When's the best time for breakfast food? 🍳🥓 — News 4 Buffalo (@news4buffalo) March 7, 2023

See what our Wake Up! crew thinks in the video above, and check out the newest #Just4Fun poll here. Hint: We’re going to the movies.

