BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In difficult times, it can be hard to deal with what you see around you, and the emotions that result from it.
On Wednesday morning, Dr. Wendy Weinstein from BryLin joined us to talk about mental health and the importance of not isolating yourself when you’re struggling.
“It’s really not uncommon that you will feel very ‘out of it,’ so to speak,” Dr. Weinstein said in wake of the recent tragedies that have impacted western New York. “You can feel like things aren’t real, things feel surreal. You can feel just not like yourself at all.”
Watch the full interview in the video above.
