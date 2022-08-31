BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Before Wing Fest kicks off this weekend, Festival founder and “Wing King” Drew Cerza stopped by to not only share in the conversation, but some delicious wings, as well.

This year’s National Buffalo Chicken Wing Festival will be at Highmark Stadium on September 3 and 4. Admission this year is once again $20, and that includes parking. Kids younger than eight can get in for free.

Food tickets can be purchased with cash at the event. They are $1.50 each. Drinks must be purchased via debit or credit cards.

According to its website, the event will start at Noon both days, ending at 9 p.m. on Saturday and 7 p.m. on Sunday.

