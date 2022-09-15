HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — The World’s Largest Yard Sale is coming back to the Fairgrounds in Hamburg this weekend.
Happening at the Fairgrounds’ event center, The World’s Largest Yard Sale will take place on Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
On Thursday morning, Karen Konecko and Christy Rook joined us on Wake Up! to share all about it. Learn more in the video above.
