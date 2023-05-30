BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s a pretty divisive issue — self-driving cars.
Some people feel safe in them, while others, not so much. This past week, we polled Twitter users on whether or not they’d use a self-driving car for travel.
More than half said they wouldn’t, but another quarter of voters said they may someday try it in the future.
This week, the nice weather has us thinking about the best parts of summer in Buffalo. Vote in our latest poll here.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.