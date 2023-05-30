BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s a pretty divisive issue — self-driving cars.

Some people feel safe in them, while others, not so much. This past week, we polled Twitter users on whether or not they’d use a self-driving car for travel.

More than half said they wouldn’t, but another quarter of voters said they may someday try it in the future.

#Just4Fun, we want to know…



Would you travel in a self-driving car? 🚙 — News 4 Buffalo (@news4buffalo) May 23, 2023

