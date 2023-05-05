BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Thursday, there were kittens. On Friday — goats and an eagle!

During Wake Up, we welcomed Onyx the Verreaux’s eagle from Hawk Creek Wildlife Center and curator Tanya Lowe. Lowe told us about their Wild Earth event happening this weekend in the video above.

Later in the morning, we spoke with Hidden Valley Animal Adventure General Manager Barb Dominesey about their reopening, which is also happening this weekend. Learn more about that (and the adorable goats) in the video below: