BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Friday morning on Wake Up, we got to talk with Zeneta Everhart, who shared the positive impact she’s making in the community.

Zeneta Everhart works in the office of Sen. Tim Kennedy and manages the Single Moms Club, where mothers can network and make new friends while getting some respite.

But it’s not just for moms. There’s fun to be had for their kids, too, including yoga and dance classes.

“Single mothers have very limited time on their hands,” Everhart told us during the morning. “So, our job is just to make it easy for them.”

This past year, Everhart and her son, Zaire Goodman, a survivor of the Tops mass shooting, collected thousands of books with the goal of educating young people on the evils of racism and the importance of inclusion and diversity.

On Wake Up, Everhart told us well over 15,000 books have been collected. If you’d like to purchase a book to help their cause, click or tap here.

Hear more from Everhart, Kennedy and Colleen Marchetta in the videos above and below.

